Mission Mangal Director Jagan Shakti Critical; Hospitalised For Blood Clot In Brain

If reports are to be believed, Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti has been diagnosed with a blood clot in his brain and was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai for treatment on Saturday. A Koimoi report further stated that his condition is serious.

A Republic report revealed that Jagan's friends claimed that he collapsed and fell unconscious while socialising with them. His family members immediately rushed him to the hospital. The filmmaker is currently undergoing diagnosis. More details about his health is still awaited.

Jagan Shakti made his directorial debut with the space film Mission Mangal which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen. Inspired by ISRO's Mangalyaan mission, this multistarrer turned out to be a huge blockbuster at the box office. The film released in Hong Kong earlier this month.

Shakti was working on his next film, Ikka and had earlier revealed in an interview with DNA in August, "I am structuring and writing my script for my third film. Ikka was announced long back and I have worked on the script for a long time. I would like to have it as my second film to explore my action and sleek presentation skills. I am already writing my third film, and I should be about to finish it by the end of the year and then put that in production."

The film is a Hindi remake of Vijay-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's blockbuster Tamil flick, Kathhi.

