Mission Mangal Director Jagan Shakti’s Medical Expenses Being Taken Care Of By Akshay Kumar?

Mission Mangal's director Jagan Shakti was rushed to the hospital after losing consciousness at a party on January 25, 2020. It was later known that he was suffering a blood clot in his brain and is undergoing treatment for the same.

The big star of Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar is reported to be taking care of Jagan Shakti's medical expenses. He is apparently very attached to the director and stepped forward to help out as soon as he heard the news.

Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying, "Akshay is very attached to every director he has worked with, and doesn't step back from helping them in any way, apart from the various social causes he is anyway associated with. He was taken aback when he heard this news, and made sure his team immediately reached out to Jagan's family to take care of all the medical expenses."

Dalip Tahil, another Mission Mangal actor, also corroborated this news as he told Mumbai Mirror that he heard that Akshay was among the first to know and got Jagan admitted to the hospital, and is even taking care of things.

According to Mission Mangal producer R. Balki, Jagan Shakti's condition is stable now.

Revolving around India's space mission to Mars, Mission Mangal was one of the biggest hits of 2019. The film raked in Rs. 29.16 crore on its first day at the box office, becoming the third-highest opening film in Bollywood, and Akshay's highest opening film ever. It has earned a total of Rs. 291 crore worldwide, becoming the sixth-highest grossing Bollywood film.

Apart from Akshay, Mission Mangal featured a star cast including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and others.

ALSO READ: Mission Mangal Director Jagan Shakti Undergoes Surgery For Clot In Brain; R Balki Has This To Say

ALSO READ: Mission Mangal Director Jagan Shakti Critical; Hospitalised For Blood Clot In Brain