Mithali Raj Is Confident In Taapsee Pannu’s Ability To Ape Her Skills In Shabaash Mithu

Taapsee Pannu is all set to star in Shabaash Mithu, a biopic on the captain of Indian women's national cricket team, Mithali Raj. The makers of the film had dropped its first poster of the biopic which showed Taapsee in the blue cricket jersey, playing the batting position. Mithali was so impressed with the poster that she told Taapsee that there is no difference between the two of them.

Recently, Mithali opened up on how she feels about Taapsee playing her on screen. She is confident in Taapsee's ability to ape her skills. She also thinks that the movie will inspire a lot of young girls who dream about becoming a cricketer.

During an interaction with the media at the Lakme Fashion Week, Mithali told PTI that she is happy that there is a biopic on her story because a lot will be shown about the struggles of a woman cricketer. She said that when they started way back the journey of a woman cricketer in the country was difficult.

She continued, "It will also inspire a lot of young girls who dream about becoming a cricketer. Many young girls have the urge to play the sport but never get to see it on television so they feel there is no scope. This will open a lot of opportunities for them to dream."

"I feel quite nice about having Taapsee on board to tell my story. I have seen a sports drama where she played a hockey player. She kind of has this way of playing a sportsperson. And I think what little I've seen of her, she will be able to even ape my skill at some level," she said.

Shabaash Mithu is being directed by Rahul Dholakia and is scheduled to hit theatres on February 5, 2021.

ALSO READ: Shabaash Mithu First Look: Taapsee Pannu As Cricketer Mithali Raj Hits A Winning Shot

ALSO READ: Mithali Raj's Reaction To Shabaash Mithu Poster: 'Barely Any Difference Between Me & Taapsee Pannu'