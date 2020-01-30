Mithali Raj’s Reaction To Shabaash Mithu Poster: ‘Barely Any Difference Between Me & Taapsee Pannu’

Taapsee Pannu is gearing up to essay the role of cricketer Mithali Raj in a biopic titled Shabaash Mithu. Recently, the makers dropped the first poster of Shabaash Mithu which received a lot of positive response from fans. For Taapsee, the biggest validation she received was when Mithali herself told her that there is no difference between the two of them in the poster!

Shabaash Mithu poster features Taapsee playing the batting position with an intense look in her eyes, donning the blue Indian cricket jersey. She opened up to Mid-Day about why she was chosen to play the former women's national cricket captain.

"I was roped in because Mithali and I have similar life approach and ideologies. We don't want to replicate the look to the tee," she said.

She continued that they wanted to make it as convincing as possible, but it isn't as important to look like her as it is to perform and behave like her. She said, "I was constantly in touch with her while shooting for the poster. She texted me yesterday saying that there's barely any difference between her and me [in the poster]. That validation matters a lot. I want her to say this after watching the movie, too."

For the poster shoot, Taapsee was trained by Raj's fellow cricketer Nooshin Al Khadeer. "She taught me the strokes and techniques. I realised then that it will be an intense training. As a young girl, I was a fielder because batting was a boys' thing; they would say cricket isn't a girl's sport," said Taapsee.

Taapsee is yet to start shooting the film, and will undergo rigorous training before that. The biopic is directed by Rahul Dholakia and is scheduled to be released on February 5, 2021.

