Mithila Palkar Opens Up About Her 93-Year-Old Grandfather Surviving COVID-19

A number of actors in the past few months have tested positive for COVID-19 and have shared their tryst and recovery journey from the dreaded virus. In a similar vein, Mithila Palkar has opened up about her 93-year-old grandfather surviving COVID-19.

For the unversed, the Karwaan actress has been living with her grandparents for the past 17 years and had to go through a gruelling time last month, when her grandpa and a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

The actress spoke in detail with the Times of India and said, “In mid-August, after a gap of five months, one of our house helps went grocery shopping. Usually, I would never allow anyone else to run errands and would do it myself. I used to step out after taking all the precautions, as I have to be very careful with two senior citizens at home. However, this one time, I let the house help venture out. Within five days, the staff member tested positive. After that, we all got tested, and while me, my grandmother and another house help tested negative, my grandpa caught the virus.”

She went on to add, “I am really happy with BMC’s prompt action. The doctor suggested home quarantine for my grandpa, as he is very old. So, while me and my grandmother shifted to my aunt’s place, the other staff member stayed at a quarantine centre. One of my aunts stayed with my grandpa. Thankfully, after 14 days, he tested negative.”

Mithila also stated that she kept checking up on him through video calls and was regularly in touch with the doctor.

