Mithun Chakraborty Suffers From Food Poisoning; Collapses On The Sets Of The Kashmir Files

Mithun Chakraborty Falls Ill On The Sets Of The Kashmir Files

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri told Mid-day, "It was an action scene, mounted on a big scale, and everything was centred on Mithun sir's character. He had a terrible bout of food poisoning and was unable to even stand. After taking a brief break, he finished the sequence."

Vivek Agnihotri Is Impressed With Mithun Chakraborty's Work Ethics

The director added, "He told me that in his four-decade-plus career, he has never fallen ill on set. It was evident that all he kept thinking was that the shoot should not be halted."

Mithun Chakraborty's Dedication Towards His Work Is An Inspiration

After Mithun Chakraborty canned the sequence, the unit packed up for the day so that he could take adequate rest. The next morning, the actor ensured that he made up for the backlog.

Vivek Agnihotri Heaps Praises On Mithun Chakraborty

"Mithun Da is the most focused hardworking and professional actor and that's why he is a superstar. Not only that when we came back for the shoot in the morning, he charged everybody with his energy and made sure that everyone is working at a fast speed. Because of that, we could cover the backlog which we had. Actors like Mithun Chakraborty are assets to any unit, any crew and any film," another report in Times of India quoted Vivek Agnihotri as saying.