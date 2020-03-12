Mohit Suri Begins Work On Ek Villain Sequel, Fight Will Be Between Bad And The Badder

Mohit Suri, after the release of thriller Malang, is all set to wear the director's hat once again for the upcoming film, Ek Villain 2. Mohit took to his Instagram handle and shared that the team has started working on the film and this time, the battle will be between the bad and the badder.

Ek Villain, which was released in 2014, is getting a sequel seven years later by the same director. Announcing the first day on set, Mohit wrote, "Let the fight begin !! Bad v/s badder !!" The post showed a gift basket of yellow flowers with the initials V2 in the middle. The bouquet also saw several yellow smileys and more. Take a look:

The makers may name the sequel as, Villain 2, based on the initials in the picture but no official statement from has confirmed the title yet. Ek Villain sequel is set to star John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles. According to reports, the first three actors might possibly play villains in the film.

Ek Villain 2 will release on January 8, 2021.

Ek Villain 2: After Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria Roped In For Aditya Roy Kapur-John Abraham's Film

Ek Villain 2: Aditya Roy Kapur & John Abraham Both Play Villains & Not Heroes, Confirms Mohit Suri