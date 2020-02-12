Mohit Suri Is Ecstatic With Malang’s Run At The Box Office!

Mohit Suri's latest release, Malang is having a good run at the box office and the director is feeling all ecstatic. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in the lead roles, Malang has earned Rs 33.20 crore in India in five days, as per trade analysts.

While expressing his happiness, Mohit Suri told a media agency, "What I'm happy about is that everyone moved out of their comfort zone to do this. For a film like this, to be accepted at such a big level is quite thrilling. It's Aditya's biggest release and people are talking about Disha's performance. Anil has reinvented his arch with the kind of roles he was doing, Kunal is ecstatic too. Overall it was a good experience."

In the same interview, Suri also said that no amount of experience can make a filmmaker calm before the release of his film.

"They say the more experience you get the more you know how to handle it but that's completely rubbish in our business. Here, it's more the experience the more you realise what's there to lose. The feeling with a successful film is less ecstatic and more of a relief. The lows are very low but the highs aren't that high," added the Ek Villain director.

Mohit Suri also praised his wife for keeping him level headed and giving honest opinion about his work.

Next up, Suri would be directing the sequel of Ek Villain.