Mohnish Bahl Distinguishes Between Nepotism And Privilege, Says Daughter Pranutan Bahl Is Still Struggling

Actor Mohnish Bahl opened up on his daughter Pranutan Bahl choosing to walk in his footsteps amid raging debates on nepotism. Mohnish said that everything that Pranutan got, she did so on her own, and is still a struggling actor in that sense. He even revealed that Pranutan auditioned for her debut movie Notebook, without its producer Salman Khan knowing about it.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Mohnish said, "She has got everything on her own. Salman wasn't even aware that auditions were going on. In fact, he called me when it was final and asked 'Mohni, are you sure you are good with it? I thought she would be a lawyer or something'."

Sharing his views on the nepotism debate, Mohnish said, "Nepotism has unfortunately been extended to star kids. A more appropriate usage would be that star kids are more privileged. But at the same time, Pranutan is still struggling. She managed her second film Helmet which is yet to get a theatrical release, and with the Covid 19 pandemic, even that seems to be in a doubtful situation."

He continued, "The whole nepotism debate, it has been pushed to an extent, (where we might get asked) 'why would you give your children your wealth when you pass away?' Am I supposed to give whatever I have earned throughout life to someone who will be able to manage it better, or my preferences? If as a producer, if I like to invest in my friend's kid, that's my call. I am not holding a government position, where I am selecting the best candidate for say, commissioner of some corporate body, then I would give preference to somebody, that would be nepotism."

Pranutan starred opposite another debutant Zaheer Iqbal in Notebook. She will next be seen in Helmet, which features Aparshakti Khurana in the lead. The comedy is being directed by Satram Ramani.

