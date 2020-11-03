Mohnish Bahl Talks About Missing Out On Film Projects: People Knew I Was Successfully Working On TV

Mohnish Bhal On How TV Actor's Schedule

Bhal also explained how the business works, and revealed that the cast gets the scene on the same day and they have to figure out what happens in the story rather quickly. "Story changes according to the TRPs. Yes, cinema is also about box office, but the difference is that cinema is a one-time investment, and you put it out. On TV, it's a weekly investment, you can develop it in a way. I believe that is good commercially and makes sense, that you tweak your product with live updates. I don't hold anybody responsible for it, it's just the way it is."

Mohnish Bhal Says His Appearance In Films Receded After 2005

He also talked about having lost films projects due to the demanding work schedule in the TV industry. "I also stopped getting film offers because of that, as people knew I was successfully working on TV. They knew approaching me would be an issue in flexibility and availability of dates, so automatically films receded slightly from 2005 onwards. The number of films I did drastically reduced compared to what I did in the late 1980s or 90s," recalled the actor.

He Was Last Seen In Panipat And Sanjivani Reboot

Bhal was last seen in the 2019 reboot of hit Star Plus show, Sanjivani. As for films, he was seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's 2019 release Panipat alongside Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.