Mohnish Bahl Talks About Missing Out On Film Projects: People Knew I Was Successfully Working On TV

Mohnish Bahl who has worked in film and television industry for four decades, revealed that he has lost film projects to continue working in TV shows. Bhal started off with films as early as 1983 and also worked on the small screen extensively since the 2000s with shows like Sanjivani, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Dill Mill Gayye and many more.
Talking about working in television, he said, "I got the same respect on TV that I got in films, I never felt it. I feel TV has a wider reach in terms of audience. Also, if you have successful shows - I had quite a few luckily over the years - you have a steadier income for a longer period of time, and you become a more known face."
However, he also talked about the taxing part of being a TV actor. Mohnish revealed he doesn't know where his character graph is going, "That's my biggest grouse, I don't know where I'm headed with my character. I don't blame the creative team for that, they're dependent on ratings to develop it, and it comes on a weekly basis."
Bhal also explained how the business works, and revealed that the cast gets the scene on the same day and they have to figure out what happens in the story rather quickly. "Story changes according to the TRPs. Yes, cinema is also about box office, but the difference is that cinema is a one-time investment, and you put it out. On TV, it's a weekly investment, you can develop it in a way. I believe that is good commercially and makes sense, that you tweak your product with live updates. I don't hold anybody responsible for it, it's just the way it is."
He also talked about having lost films projects due to the demanding work schedule in the TV industry. "I also stopped getting film offers because of that, as people knew I was successfully working on TV. They knew approaching me would be an issue in flexibility and availability of dates, so automatically films receded slightly from 2005 onwards. The number of films I did drastically reduced compared to what I did in the late 1980s or 90s," recalled the actor.
Bhal was last seen in the 2019 reboot of hit Star Plus show, Sanjivani. As for films, he was seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's 2019 release Panipat alongside Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.
