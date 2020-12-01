Mom-To-Be Anushka Sharma Does Shirshasana With Hubby Virat Kohli's Help, Says 'Yoga Is A Big Part Of My Life'

Anushka Sharma Performs Shirshasana With Husband Virat Kohli's Help

Anushka shared a throwback picture in which the actress sporting a baby bump, is seen performing ‘shirshasan' or a headstand with the help of a wall and her husband Virat Kohli. The actress wrote, "This exercise is ‘hands-down' (and legs up) the most difficult one 🤓 #throwback."

Anushka Sharma Says She Continued With Her Yoga Routine During Her Pregnancy

She further continued in her post, "As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant barring twists & extreme forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support. For the Shirshasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting me balance ❤️, to be extra safe. This was also done under the supervision of my yoga teacher @eefa_shrof who was virtually with me through this session. I'm so glad I could continue my practice through my pregnancy."

Anushka Sharma Will Hit Back To Work Post Her Delivery

While speaking with a leading tabloid, the Zero actress revealed that she will return to work in May next year after delivering her baby. She was quoted as saying, "I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy."