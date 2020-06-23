Monali Thakur And Adnan Sami Back Sonu Nigam's Allegation On Music Industry

Recently, after Bollywood is being called out for nepotism and favouritism in the industry, Sonu Nigam also opened up about a similar pattern in the music industry. He stated that mafia exists in the music industry too and only two companies have power. Without naming anyone, Sonu claimed that new artists don't get paid and aren't even given any credit for their work.

After Sonu's vlog, six new artists like Amaal Malik, Jubin Nautiyal, Sachet Tandon, Rochak Kohli and others stated that Sonu's claims were not true. However, singer Monali Thakur and Adnan Sami have backed Sonu Nigam's allegations about the Music Mafia.

Monali revealed that a clan exists in the music industry and that nobody gets their due. The singer also said that she alienated herself from the system and she does not like the atmosphere of the industry and stopped looking for chances to sing in Bollywood films. She added, "If you are signed up with a label and giving away 80 per cent of your income, only then you get work. Why? It's not healthy. Music labels are like gangsters, looting what rightfully belongs to the musicians. She added that there may not be any nepotism in the music industry but there is goondagardi."

Monali On Sonu's Vlog Post Talking about Sonu Nigam, Monali told Bollywood Spy that after watching his video, she texted him and thanked him for voicing his opinion. She added, "I was thankful to him because he is a senior and he has been in the industry for so long. He is a very big name and an iconic musician. He is over all these things... But it is so true that there is a lot of ‘mafiagiri' in the music industry. Nobody gets their due. That is the reason why I do not like the atmosphere and ecosystem of the music industry. I don't even try to get movie songs anymore. I alienated myself because I care for my mental health." Adnan Sami's IG Post On Sonu Nigam's Claims Adnan Sami also released a statement on his Instagram account and showed his support to Sonu Nigam. In the statement Adnan said, "The Indian Film & Music Industry SERIOUSLY needs a ‘Herculean‘ SHAKE UP. Especially in the context of music, New Singers, Veteran Singers, Music Composers & Music Producers - who are being exploited to the HILT!! "Fall into the DICTAT or you're OUT"... Why is creativity beyond "CONTROLLED" by those you have no clue about ‘creativity' & are trying to play GOD??" Sonu Nigam Also Warned T-Series Head Bhushan Kumar Against Maligning His Name The caption also claimed that the industry's mafia have learned nothing from history, "We have 1.3 Billion people in India by the grace of God- Is all that we have to offer is ‘remakes' & ‘remixes'? For God sake, STOP THIS & allow the truly talented new & veteran artistes BREATH & give you creative peace Musically & Cinematically!!! Have you, the Movie & Music ‘Mafia' who have arrogantly entitled yourselves as the ‘self professed & self appointed gods‘ not learned anything from history that you can NEVER control art & the ecosystem of creativity of any field? ENOUGH!! MOVE OVER!! "CHANGE" is here & it's knocking on your door!! Ready or Not, it‘s coming in! Brace yourselves!"

He ended the post with Abraham Lincoln's quote, "You can fool some of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time!!"

Last week, Sonu Nigam also shared another video, in which he warned the T-Series head Bhushan Kumar against maligning his name. He even slammed the group of young artists who claimed his statements about the music mafia were false.

