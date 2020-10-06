Monali Thakur's Moving Note After Dad's Death: I Am A Heartbroken But An Immensely Proud Daughter

Monali Thakur Describes Her Father As Her Biggest Critic And Cheerleader

Monali began her note by writing, "Sri Sakti Thakur... my father, my all.. the core of my existence, my biggest critic and cheerleader and my teacher.. the Angelic hand above my head... amar Baba... physically left us yesterday... I had never seen a more kind hearted and a more humble person in my life... not jack of all trades but truly master of many... his humility surprised me throughout my life... a brain too efficient for others to catch up to him."

Monali Reveals How Her Late Father Encouraged Her To Pursue Her Dreams

The singer continued in her post, "I started dreaming because of you, Baba... seeing you spread magic with your talent and spirit and cheerfulness... your strength made me want to be strong like you... I am a heartbroken but an immensely proud daughter, Baba... And I will make you proud with everything I do in life.. I will continue following your steps and will only spread love... I am and always will be forever grateful to you for your priceless, unparalleled Love that you gave me... And I know there is no one else on earth who can love me the way you have loved me and you still do... even while leaving you gave us no trouble... you went away like a king!"

'Don't Not How To Bear The Pain,' Says Monali Thakur

"I love you so much, Baba.. I feel you around me cause you are my angel, protecting me from everything negative... giving me wisdom... I feel you more now... Chhotu will be strong for you, Baba! Amar Pronam tomake... mother nature kept my prayers and didn't make you suffer... you went peacefully... because Almighty takes care of such rare beautiful souls like you...#lost #my #lifeline my #hero #my #father #heartattack #dont #know #how #to #bear #the #pain," Monali signed off her post on an emotional note.