      Monali Thakur Says Her Husband Was Thrown Out Of India On Their Wedding Day; ‘It Was Hilarious’

      Monali Thakur shocked her fans when she recently revealed that she has been married for three years. The singer is married to restaurateur Maik Richter, who is based in London, since 2017.

      Further revealing interesting details about her marriage, she said in an interview that Maik was thrown out of India on the day of their wedding. The reason was a visa goof-up which could have easily been avoided. Read on!

      Monalis Hubby Was Thrown Out Of India On Their Wedding Day

      Speaking to Zoom TV in an interview, Monali said, "The day Maik was coming to India to do the registration, it was a hilarious episode. We thought we would not get married only. Maik came to India without a visa. Since he had a German passport, some fool told him that he doesn't need a visa. He was not allowed to enter the country. He was thrown out of India. And I was waiting there in the registration office."

      She continued to reveal how the issue was fixed and they were able to get married. "Somehow, the Government of India and the Home Ministry helped us a lot. They were so kind. They actually helped us a lot. Like a jail kaidi, he (Maik) was locked up at the airport for the entire day. He was sent back. When he stopped at Abu-Dhabi mid-way, he was brought back by the government. And then, we got married somehow," she said.

      Opening up about her secret marriage, Monali had said in an interview with Times of India, that none of her industry friends knew about it. She and her husband kept delaying the announcement and three years passed by.

      Monali's new single, Dil Ka Fitoor released on Tuesday, and it features Maik.

      Friday, June 12, 2020, 21:41 [IST]
