Mouni Roy Leaves UAE After Being Stuck There For 4 Months Of Lockdown

Mouni Roy, who had flown to UAE for a four-day working trip, was stranded during the Coronavirus lockdown. On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram account and shared that she finally returned home after four months.

Sharing a boomerang video on Instagram stories, she wrote, "Monday 13th July 2020, 2:31 PM". In the clip Mouni can be seen sitting in a flight, wearing all protective gear like face shield, mask and gloves. Another video played John Denver's 'Leaving on a Jet Plane' playing in the background.

According to reports, Mouni had travelled to UAE for a magazine, photoshoot in March and stayed with an old friend there. She has now travelled to London, UK for another project. A few hours after her Instagram stories in flight, she shared clips from the streets of London.

Mouni's Instagram Post Mouni had told Mid-Day in May, "After the shoot, I decided to stay back in Abu Dhabi for two weeks, as my next project was scheduled to kick off only on April 15. I was possibly ignorant, but I didn't imagine that the world will shut down. I have been stuck here with four days' clothes." Mouni Travelled To London And Returned To Work In the last four months, the Gold actress kept her fans up-to-date with her daily routine while in UAE. On Sunday, Mouni shared a video showing how she feels refreshed on weekends after enjoying some time dancing and listening to music. She wrote, "Breathe & dance; it makes everything better ?" Mouni Will Be Seen in Brahmastra Meanwhile, Mouni is awaiting the release of her next, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film is set to release on December 4, 2020.

