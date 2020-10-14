Mouni Roy Reveals She Was Tested For COVID-19 Around Seven Times In The Last Seven Months

Actor Mouni Roy recently opened up about being tested for the Novel Coronavirus numerous times while she has been traveling across the UAE, UK and Maldives, over the last seven months.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Mouni Roy shared that she left for UAE from India in March to spend time with her family. Currently still abroad, she never thought she would end up spending time away from India for more than seven months when she left.

Mouni could not return to India despite the travel restrictions being eased because she had a shoot in the UK and other work commitments in Dubai. She further said that she flew to Maldives more recently to bring in her birthday with three of her friends. Mouni hopes to be back this month (October).

Testing for COVID-19 is one thing that no traveler can go without in these unusual times. Talking about opting for Maldives, which has zero Covid cases, as the destination to ring in her birthday, Mouni said, "As soon as you reach, they ask you to change and a doctor arrives to do a test. Results come the next morning and only then are you allowed to walk freely on the island, even without masks."

On her work trip to the UK, she said, "Nobody knew what to expect, but everyone followed the rules with only one department present on set at a time. If the lights team was working, the direction team wasn't there. There were separate holding areas, so not many people were together at one place. Plus, there were compulsory swab tests every week." She added, "In the last seven months, my nose and throat have been swabbed around seven times, it's uncomfortable and painful, but necessary. Luckily, no one fell ill on our set."

Talking about work, Mouni made her OTT debut recently with London Confidential, a web series which is streaming on Zee5. Mouni plays a RAW agent in the spy thriller.

