Mr. India Trilogy In The Making; Ali Abbas Zafar To Write And Direct

In what may be super exciting news for Bollywood fans, a trilogy of the 1987 blockbuster film Mr. India is in the making. Prolific filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has been roped in to write and direct the trilogy, which will be produced under the banner of Zee Studios.

Ali took to Twitter to share the news and said that the project is currently in scripting stage. No actor has been locked in yet as the casting process will begin after the first draft is completed.

Ali tweeted, "Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins!"

Mr.India, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Amrish Puri and Sridevi was a huge hit when it released in 1987. Even today, it is considered a must-watch for Hindi cinema cinephiles.

More on the work front, Ali is currently busy with the making of his first digital series which will star Saif Ali Khan in the lead. The series will premiere on Amazon Prime, and will also feature Gauhar Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover and Amyra Dastur.

