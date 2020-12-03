Mrunal Thakur Is A Fitness Freak, But Doesn't Believe In Crash Diets

Mrunal Thakur, who made her film debut with Love Sonia, has worked with actors like Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham, and soon will be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar. Interestingly, all of her co-stars are fitness freaks, and after working with them, Mrunal has realised the importance of fitness.

"Being paired opposite these co-stars, who unconsciously taught me so much, I realised staying fit and being healthy is a virtue that is required for me in the long term," said Mrunal, while speaking to a leading daily.

Thakur further said that she takes fitness very seriously. "I knew I want to be able to do any part that comes to me and for that, to be physically able to prep for it, I would be ready only if fitness is a continual process," said the Super 30 actress.

After following a proper fitness regime, Mrunal has realised that fitness is a lifestyle choice, which one has to make gradually.

"I don't believe in starving myself or doing crash diets. I eat everything. I swear by yoga and MMA. I workout everyday regardless of how busy I am. Through the lockdown, I have been through quite a few dull days but I invested emotionally in becoming fitter. I feel a lot more active now and charged up to work than ever before," asserted Mrunal.

With respect to work, Mrunal will next be seen in Jersey and Toofan. In Jersey, Mrunal will be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor, whereas, in Toofan she will share screen space with Farhan Akhtar. Apart from Jersey and Toofan, she will also be seen Raja Krishna Menon's Pippa alongside Ishaan Khatter and Umesh Shukla's Aankh Micholi, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani in the lead role.

