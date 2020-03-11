Mrunal Thakur Joins Sidharth Malhotra's Thadam Hindi Remake As A Cop

After Super 30 and Batla House, Mrunal Thakur is all set to take over Bollywood. The actress recently was roped in to play Shahid Kapoor's love interest in Jersey Hindi remake and now will also be seen in the remake of Tamil film, Thadam.

The Hindi remake of Tamil film, Thadam is set to star Sidharth Malhotra in a double role, while Mural will be seen essaying the role of a cop. According to reports, the makers have narrated the untitled project to the actress and she is excited to be part of the film.

The producer, Murad Khetani earlier confirmed the development and revealed that Mrunal will not be seen playing Siddharth's love interest. The film is scheduled to go on the floors by the end of May and will be shot in Delhi. Directed by Vardhan Ketkar, the story may follow the 2019 release which shows a murder investigation with the prime suspect who has look-alike with a criminal record.

We have already seen Sidharth play, double role on screen in Raj & DK directorial, A Gentleman with Jacqueline Fernandez, however, Thadam seems to be a more serious film. On the other hand, Mrunal will be seen performing several action scenes and will begin training after she wraps up her current project, Aankh Micholi.

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the Tamil film Thadam released in 2019 and starred Arun Vijay and Vidya Pradeep in leading roles. The film received rave reviews at the box office.

