Mrunal Thakur: Media Trials, Judgements & Blame Game Are Destroying The Reputation Of The Industry

Ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last, Bollywood has found itself in a pickle. On one side, many moviegoers are slamming and boycotting top producers and actors, while on the other side, B-town celebrities are all against media trials. Amid all the chaos around Bollywood, actress Mrunal Thakur shares her thoughts about the film industry.

While speaking to HT, Mrunal said, "Today, people think they're going to influence and change the world via social media, and whatever they're saying is right. What many don't realise is that these messages have both positive and negative effects on people. I think more than anyone else, those like us with a certain number of following, need to be careful and responsible about what we're putting out there."

Mrunal, who's an outsider herself, said that she refuses to believe that the film industry is a bad place. "Had it been that bad a place, most of us wouldn't have survived. For me, Bollywood has been a beautiful journey and many will vouch for this," added the Super 30 actress.

Mrunal also reacted to all the media trails that have pissed many B-town celebrities and said, "All these judgements and trials, allegations and blame game are destroying the reputation of the industry for no reason. There's good and bad everywhere."

She also asserted that she believes in the law and the government, and doesn't understand 'self-made Sherlock Holmes' on social media who're sitting behind the screens and passing judgements.

With respect to work, Mrunal will next be seen in Jersey opposite Shahid Kapoor. The film is a Hindi remake of a Telugu film of the same name, starring Nani in the lead role.

