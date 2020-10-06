Mrunal Thakur Says There Have Been Many Rejections But She Didn't Lose Films To Star Kids

Many actors in the Hindi film industry have opened up about nepotism and the biases they have faced after debuting as an actor. However, Mrunal Thakur, an outsider for the film industry, says she never felt out of place and is thankful to her mentors for their guidance.

Talking to Hindustan Times, the Love Sonia actress said, "I never felt like an outsider." Mrunal said Ekta Kapoor guided her as a mentor with her TV debut and then filmmaker Karan Johar showed her how everything works in films. "As an actor, I only did what was offered to me and gave my hundred percent. But of course, things are difficult here or else it would have been everybody's cup of tea," she adds.

While Thakur said that she is grateful, she also admitted not all of them have been encouraging. She added, "There are those who motivated me, few have discouraged me, few have broken me to the extent that I couldn't even see myself in the mirror. But today the only thing I tell myself is that I'm living this journey because I want to and not because people want me to do something."

Mrunal On Her Experience In Film Industry Mrunal revealed her experience in the film industry was affected because of her acting debut as a TV actor. She added that there have been many rejections but "I never faced nepotism. Everyone should relax and stop blaming the star kids for everything. Many don't know how much hard work they also put in. I've seen Ananya work really hard for Student of The Year 2 and even Janhvi for Dhadak. I know the stories. It's not easy to lose your mum and shoot and give such a big hit," she says. Mrunal Says She Wants To Focus On The Positive Mrunal also revealed that she wants to focus on the positive. "My work should contribute to the Indian cinema. I always wanted to do films but it took me eight years for my debut. So I'm anyway late and just want to go on working than thinking about anything else. I want to be known as a versatile actor and continue to push all the boundaries." Mrunal Was Last Seen In Karan Johar's Segment In Ghost Stories Mrunal was last seen in films like Love Sonia, Batla House, Super 30 and Ghost Stories. She has several films in her kitty including Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, Irrfan Khan's Toofan and Aankh Micholi alongside Abhimanyu Dassani.

Mrunal Thakur Speaks About Nepotism, Reveals She Was Snubbed At An Award Show For Not Being Star Kid

Mrunal Thakur Joins Sidharth Malhotra's Thadam Hindi Remake As A Cop