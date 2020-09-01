Mrunal Thakur Speaks About Nepotism, Reveals She Was Snubbed At An Award Show For Not Being Star Kid

Mrunal Thakur Says Media Also Treats Stars Differently

The Super 30 actress also said that media treats people differently and added, "I was at this event giving interview bytes and suddenly, the entire media ran away because a star kid arrived. That poor girl couldn't even handle her outfit properly and the media was just all over."

Mrunal Was Last Seen In Karan Johar's Segment In Ghost Stories

However, Mrunal does not blame the star kids for nepotism or the different treatment, she said, "It's not just the industry, it's also the audience and the media, no? After all, this is what the audience wants to see which is why the media is also giving it to them. I don't blame the starkids for this at all."

Thakur Will Be Seen In Jersey And Toofan

Thakur was last seen in Netflix film, Ghost Stories in the segment directed by Karan Johar. She has also been a part of John Abraham's Batla House and Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 in 2019. The actress will next be seen in Jersey alongside Shahid Kapoor and in Toofan with Farhan Akhtar, both set to release in 2020. Unfortunately, both the films have been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.