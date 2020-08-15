    For Quick Alerts
      MS Dhoni Retires From International Cricket: Ranveer Singh, Taapsee Pannu & Others React To The News

      MS Dhoni aka Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the renowned cricketer surprised the world by announcing his retirement from international cricket on Saturday (August 15, 2020). The former India captain took to his official Instagram page to announce his retirement through a special post. MS Dhoni's retirement has come out as a great shock for all cricket lovers in the country.

      Coming to the Bollywood, several popular celebs including Ranveer Singh, Taapsee Pannu, Randeep Hooda, and others reacted to the news through their respective social media pages. The Bollywood stars thanked MS Dhoni for the entertainment and memories, through their posts.

      Ranveer Singh, the popular actor thanked his dear 'Mahi Bhai' for the memories, by commenting on his retirement announcement post on Instagram. 'IN LOVE YOU MAHI BHAI 😍❤️🙌🏽🙏🏽 THANK YOU FOR MAKING US SO PROUD 👑', wrote Ranveer in Dhoni's post.

      Taapsee Pannu, the talented actress took to her official Twitter page and retweeted NDTV's report of MS Dhoni's retirement news, along with a touching note. The actress opined that an era of Indian cricket has come to an end.

      Story first published: Saturday, August 15, 2020, 23:44 [IST]
