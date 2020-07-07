MS Dhoni: The Untold Story Actress Disha Patani's Success Graph Will Leave You Amazed

Disha Patani came from a small town of Bareilly and shone her way through with her debut in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Ever since then, there has been nothing stopping her and the graph that we have witnessed concerning her career has been inspiring.

Starting with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to her latest Malang, Disha has delivered various characters and all of them have been loved by the audience. In her debut film, we saw Disha play the character of Dhoni's girlfriend. In Baaghi 2, Disha played two diverse characters- one being, a college student followed by a mother. In Bharat alongside Salman Khan, Disha portrayed the character of a trapeze artist. In Malang, we saw a whole new side of Disha with her free-spirited character. And, shortly came the live-wire avatar of Disha in Baaghi 3's song which proclaimed her to be the star of all eyes.

Disha has certainly made her own way to success and each film she has been a part of has been hit commercially as well. The fitness icon, the hottest outsider in the industry and eventually, the most desired by filmmakers for their projects as well as 'hottest actress of the industry'- Disha's success is one inspiring tale to many others.

The actress is all set to deliver another set of new characters with her upcoming Ek Villain 2 followed by Radhe. The makers had also recently announced that they are working on the sequel of Malang. Every director wants to rope her in as the audiences demand to see her more on-screen.

In terms of her graph of just four years since debut, all we see is a steep and upward high with successful projects, versatile characters and popularity that keeps soaring high as ever.

