Mukesh Bhatt Confirms Alia's Sadak 2 To Get Direct-To-OTT Release: This Is The Only Option Left

'People Have To Protect Their Families; Life Is More Important,' Says Mukesh Bhatt

He was quoted as saying by PTI, "It (number of COVID-19 cases) is increasing day-by-day instead of subsiding. In this situation do you think the theatres will open? And even if they do and Sadak 2 is released, will people go to watch it? People have to protect their families. Today, life is more important."

Mukesh Bhatt On Sadak 2 Releasing Directly On Web: This Is The Only Option Left

He further added, "I am compelled to come (on digital platform) because I don't see any light in the near future. This is the best I can do to survive. There are certain things that you do, not out of choice but out of compulsion. This is the only option left. It is a no-brainer."

Mukesh Bhatt Says That The Trend Of Digital Premiere Is Temporary

Elaborating on it, he said, "Now that films are releasing on OTT, it doesn't mean theatres will shut down. People need outing, big screen entertainment is fun. It is a temporary phase. We need to understand it rationally and not blast or put each other down. We should lift each other up. I have got no option, so I will definitely consider OTT. We have not made this film to put it in lock and key. We want to bring it to people so that they enjoy the film."

The Team Is Yet To Finish Work On Sadak 2

Mukesh Bhatt revealed that they are planning to resume work in July. He was quoted as saying, "We have a two-day shoot left which we intend to begin next month. The post-production is going on in full swing simultaneously."