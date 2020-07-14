Mukesh Chhabra Gets Emotional On Sushant's One-Month Death Anniversary; Shares Unseen Photos

It's been a month today since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode. His absence continues make his loved ones emotional. On Sushant's one month death anniversary today (July 14, 2020), his Dil Bechara director and close friend Mukesh Chhabra remembered him with a heartfelt post.

He shared a bunch of fond memories from the sets of Dil Bechara, and wrote, "Ek mahina ho gaya aaj...ab to kabhi phone bhi nahi aayega tera (It has been a month today....now I will never get a call from you)."

In one of the pictures, Mukesh Chhabra is seen fixing Sushant's helmet while filming the scenes for Bechara. Another picture features him sitting behind Sushant on a bike. The rest of the pictures capture various candid moments of them hanging out with each other.

Have a look at the post here.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Chhabra's post left the fans emotional. A netizen wrote, "He is with us only..... forever in our hearts." Another fan commented, "That hurts" with a broken heart emoji. One more commented to the post, "memories with sushant are the most meaningful...make it a passion to continue the life to come...sushant will be happy to see us all happy and in love with him."

Earlier, Mukesh had revealed how Sushant had made a promise to him and kept him. "Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che! (Sushant's debut film) to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but I never imagined that I would be releasing this film without him," the filmmaker was quoted as saying.

Dil Bechara is a Bollywood adapatation of John Green's best-selling novel The Fault In Our Stars, and stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in leading roles. The film is slated to release on July 24, 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar, and will be available to the subscribers and non-subscribers of the streaming platform.

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: 30 Days Of Losing You But A Lifetime Of Loving You

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty Changes Her WhatsApp Display Photo With A Happy Moment With Sushant Singh Rajput