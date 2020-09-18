Mukesh Khanna Calls Jaya Bachchan's 'Thaali' Remark ‘Ridiculous', ‘The Industry Needs Sanitization'

Since NCB's finding a connection between drugs and Bollywood, many celebs have spoken up about the allegations. After Kangana Ranaut's recent allegation about many Bollywood celebs taking drugs, Jaya Bachchan opened up about the former's numerous comments and claimed it as vilification of Bollywood. Jaya Bachchan during her speech at the Rajya Sabha said, "Jis thaali mein khate hai, usme chhed karte hai" is receiving a mixed response.

While many netizens and people have shown support to Jaya Bachchan, Mukesh Khanna has called out the veteran actress for the same. In an interview with Times Now, Khanna claimed that Jaya's statement was 'ridiculous' and said that because one is getting paid from working in an industry, that doesn't mean he/she can't criticise it.

Giving an example from Mahabharat, the senior actor explained, "This is like saying to Bhishma Pitamah and Dronacharya that you have been Kaurav because you were eating their food. That was the vivashta of Bhishma Pitamah and Dronacharya to fight with the Kaurav. But if industry people start saying 'Aapne yahi se kamaya hai, yahi se sab kuch kiya hai, toh you don't talk anything against the industry'."

Mukesh Khanna, Says Nobody Owns The Industry; Everyone Works Hard "Why? Everybody has a right to work in the industry and if some people say that 'we have served' that means they are owing the industry. Nobody owns the industry; industry kisi ke baap ki nahi hai. industry saalon se chali aa rahi hai. We can say aaj kal nepotism badh gaya hai groupism badh gaya hai,' he added. He Also Added Consumption Of drugs Is A Crime Furthermore, Mukesh also emphasised everyone works hard. "If anybody feels uncomfortable of this investigation to be done for drugs, you say whether he is right or wrong. You have not given us the food. Everyone works hard. Truth is always bitter. There are certain people in the industry who consume drugs. This is a crime. They should be prosecuted. The industry needs sanitization," Mukesh added. Kanagan Ranaut Had Claimed 99% Superstars Have Been Exposed To Drugs Kangana Ranaut earlier had asked the government to take blood tests of actors before giving them national awards. She also claimed, "99% superstars have been exposed to hard drugs and I guarantee this."

