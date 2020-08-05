Mumbai Cop Says Sushant's Family Is Misleading The Public; 'Actor's Kin Wanted Us To Slap Rhea'

Mumbai Cop Says Sushant's Family Wanted Him To Take Rhea Chakraborty Into Custody And Slap Her

Dahiya told Mid-day that Sushant's family wanted him to slap Rhea Chakraborty and keep her custody without a former complaint.

"In February, he sent me WhatsApp messages, asking me to call Rhea to the police station and slap her. Rhea and Sushant were in a live-in relationship then. They wanted us to take her and someone named Miranda in custody," he told the tabloid.

Sushant's Family Wanted To Resolve The Matter Informally, Without An Official Complaint

He (Dahiya) further continued, "I told him we need a written complaint to take any action, but he didn't file one. I can't call the actor and slap her. This is against the law and O P Singh should know this... I had asked O P Singh several times to file a formal complaint, but he never did. Why is the senior IPS officer bringing up the matter after 45 days and spreading the wrong message that we didn't act?"

Mumbai Cop Says Sushant's Family Is Spreading The Wrong Message And Misleading The Public

Another senior cop told the tabloid, "O P Singh messaged Dahiya many times, asking for help, like asking to arrange for a car, get it passed, etc. Why did O P Singh not leak that to the media?"

Meanwhile, The Mumbai Police Has Issued An Official Statement In Response To Sushant's Father's Allegations

"Today, KK Singh, father of late Sushant Singh Rajput has released a statement saying that the family had made a written complaint to Bandra Police on 25th February. It must be clarified that no such written complaint has been addressed to Bandra Police Station on that date. However, one OP Singh IPS, the brother in law of late Sushant Singh Rajput, had sent some WhatsApp messages to the then DCP Zone 9 regarding this matter. The then DCP Zone 9 had called OP Singh and requested him that a written complaint is mandatory for any enquiry or action. However, Singh wanted this to be resolved informally to which the then DCP Zone 9 clearly told him that it was not possible," read the statement.