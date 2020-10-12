Mumbai Police Arrests Man Who Shot Rakesh Roshan In 2000

Mumbai police have arrested Sunil Gaikwad, who shot filmmaker and actor Rakesh Roshan back in 2000. According to reports, he was nabbed by the Mumbai Police from Parsik Circle in Kalwa at around 9 pm on Friday, after three months of searching.

Sunil, one of the two men involved in attacking the filmmaker, was out on parole that ended in July. Gaikwad has been sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case, however, he was given parole for 28 days from the Nashik Central Jail. But on completion, he did not return and went into hiding.

Back in January 2000, after Hrithik Roshan's successful debut with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, director Rakesh Roshan was shot outside his Santa Cruz office while he was walking towards his car. Reports revealed that six bullets were fired at the filmmaker. Two had hit the filmmaker, out of which one escaped Roshan's heart by just a millimetre. His driver quickly took him to the nearby police station and then to Nanavati Hospital, which saved his life.

PTI revealed that police had received a tip-off that Gaikwad was coming to the Parsik Circle area that alerted them and they laid out a plan to nab him. Explaining the same, senior inspector of Central Crime Unit, Anil Honrao told PTI, "The accused has 11 cases of murder and seven cases of attempt to murder registered against him. One of these includes an attempt on Bollywood director Rakesh Roshan's life in 2000." (sic)

The reports also revealed that the 52-year-old criminal was associated with the gangs of Ali Budesh and Subhash Singh Thakur. He was also named in a dacoity during which he also opened fire on cops in Nashik.

