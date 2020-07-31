    For Quick Alerts
      ‘Mumbai Police Wants Family To Name Production Houses, Why?’ Sushant’s Father’s Lawyer Vikas Singh

      By
      |

      Sushant Singh Rajput's family has spoken up about the actor's death by filing an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others, alleging abetment of suicide, fraud and more. Sushant's fathers lawyer, Vikas Singh said that the FIR has been filed in Patna and not Mumbai where the investigation was ongoing, because the family did not trust the Mumbai Police.

      Mumbai Police Wants Sushant’s Family To Name B-Town Bigwigs?

      Vikas Singh, a former Additional Solicitor General, claimed that the Mumbai Police seemed to lead the investigation towards getting big production houses in Mumbai involved. They allegedly wanted Sushant's family to name production houses in relation to his death.

      "The Mumbai Police is asking the family to name 5-6 big production houses. Why should we name the production houses if we have nothing against them directly? There might be some indirect involvement but that can't be the basis for us to say, you forget Rhea and go after big production houses," said Singh, speaking to Times Now.

      "They (Mumbai Police) are taking the matter in a different direction and are not taking it to its logical end," he added.

      The debate on nepotism and the control of the Hindi film industry by certain gangs and clubs became a topic of much heated discussions following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Actress Kangana Ranaut even claimed that she had proof that the 'Bollywood mafia' was involved in Sushant's demise, and vowed to return her Padma Shri if she couldn't prove it.

      ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut's Claims Have Nothing To Do With Sushant's Case: Sushant's Father's Lawyer Vikas Singh

      Talking about Rhea, Vikas Singh said, "She deliberately, over a period of time, ensured that Sushant's father is not able to talk to him. On February 25, the family had even reported to the Bandra Police that the actor was not in good company."

      He added, "The family has worked out a very detailed case against her, how she worked on his mind, how she changed servants and bodyguards, how she siphoned money from his account, how she used his credit card etc."

      Rhea allegedly left Sushant when the actor expressed his interest in taking up organic farming and quitting acting. "If she really cared for him, how could she have left him just like that?" Singh asked.

      ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Father's Lawyer Says Somebody In Mumbai Police Is Helping Rhea Chakraborty

      Story first published: Friday, July 31, 2020, 1:13 [IST]
