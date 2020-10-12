Mumbai Power Cut: Hilarious Bollywood Memes Take The Internet By Storm

Earlier today (October 12, 2020), a massive power outage was experienced in several parts of Mumbai, due to a technical failure in one of the power supply circuits at the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited's 400 KV supply station near Thane. Needless to say, many homes and businesses suffered owing to the power outage.

Netizens, who can't do much about the crisis-like situation in Mumbai, decided to light up their days with memes, and we must say, it's too funny to be missed. People from the other states also poked fun at Mumbaikars facing the power outage and shared memes on them.

Wifi isn't working coz of #powercut, will have to use mobile data....



Meanwhile #Vodafone network: pic.twitter.com/p5welqWHq6 — MemeLord027 (@DKNayak027) October 12, 2020

Apart from netizens, B-town celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur, Ali Fazal, etc., also reacted to Mumbai power outage.

While requesting the Mumbaikars to stay calm, Big B wrote, "T 3688 - Entire city in power outage .. somehow managing this message .. keep calm all shall be well.."

Abhishek Bachchan rather had a funny reaction, and wrote, "Why is everyone so surprised? It's 2020. Someone had to switch the power off."

Ali Fazal kept it simple with a few words response which read, "Bombay electricity kaputt! Phone is melting."

The massive power cut in Mumbai reminded Nimrat Kaur of her Noida house. She tweeted, "Noida ke ghar ki yaad aa gayi."

Meanwhile, power supply in some parts of Mumbai and Thane has been restored.

