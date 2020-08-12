Mumbai Resident Blocks 150 Callers After Facing Abuse As He was Mistaken For Rhea Chakraborty

Surve: Tried To Ignore The Calls But It Only Worsened

Surve also told Mumbai Mirror that soon the calls became frequent and turned abusive. He was quoted in the report as saying, "I started receiving messages, voice calls and video calls on WhatsApp. People asked me to send them a photograph of myself when I told them that they were mistaken. I tried to ignore the calls but it only worsened over the next three days."

Surve's Number Is A Digit Apart From Rhea's

He reportedly realised what was happening, after he found out that a TV channel has released Rhea's mobile number on the screen when showing Sushant's call records. Surve's cousin pointed out that his number is only a digit different than the actress'.

Rhea Claims Political Influence Was Used To File FIR Against Her In Patna

Rhea is currently under fire because of Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death. Last month on July 26, the late actor's father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna, accusing Rhea and her family members of abetment to suicide, cheating and other charges. Meanwhile, Rhea had filed for a plea in Supreme Court to transfer the case from Patna to Mumbai. While appearing in front of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Rhea said that the FIR was filed under state interference and political influence which lead to a biased probe conducted by Bihar police.