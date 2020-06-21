Mumbai Saga Cast John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi & Others To Shoot The Last Leg At Ramoji Film City

Mumbai Saga is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language action crime film directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by T-Series. Starring John Abraham, Sunil Shetty, Emraan Hashmi, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal in the leading roles is the much-anticipated crime drama. Actors Dino Morea, Rohit Roy, Prateik Babbar, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit KaduDeshmukh, and Amol Gupte will also be playing prominent roles in the movie.

Even though the Coronavirus cases are surging with each passing day, many filmmakers and actors have gone back to shooting and the recent who wishes to join the club is director Sanjay Gupta. Gupta is currently stationed at his Khandala home and is chalking out the last leg of his upcoming crime drama, Mumbai Saga, claims a report published in a news daily. The report adds that the schedule of the film will kick off in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

Speaking about shooting for Mumbai Saga in Mumbai in an interview, Sanjay Gupta remarked that shooting the last leg of the movie in Mumbai will be too risky. Explaining the situation in Mumbai, Sanjay Gupta remarked that public transport hasn't opened up completely in the city yet, which makes it impossible to bring the crew to the set daily. Adding to the same, Sanjay Gupta said that he, with his T-Series producers, have zeroed in on Ramoji Film City, as it is a self-sufficient studio with lodging facilities.

Furthermore, Gupta added that he will have his unit tested before flying down to Hyderabad. Gupta also mentioned that his team has zeroed in on the 30-member crew, including leading men, John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi. Speaking about the film, Sanjay Gupta revealed that 10 to 12 days of work is left on the film, which includes shooting two songs and a portion of the climax.

