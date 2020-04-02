Nafisa Ali Stuck In Goa Without Ration & Medicines Amid Lockdown; Says She Is Surviving On Dry Food

Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown owing to the novel Coronavirus pandemic, veteran actress and cancer survivor Nafisa Ali is stuck in Goa without essential services. While speaking to a leading daily, she revealed that the situation in Morjim, the place where she is staying, has been massively affected by the lockdown and she doesn't have even have access to basic food and medicines.

The Life In A Metro actress shared her plight with Hindustan Times and was quoted as saying, "The groceries shops are shut for the last six days. I'm a cancer survivor; I need to eat proper food. I've been eating just dry ration for the past many days - there are no vegetable, no fruits. We're so cut off. I'm in Morjim and people here are having a terrible time. It's only in Panjim that the situation is fine. My heart goes out to everyone."

Nafisa and her daughter's family were supposed to stay in Goa only for 10 days. However, they were forced to extend their stay owing to the nationwide lockdown.

The actress revealed that she is running out of her medicines and continued, "My grandchildren's schools were shut so my daughter was anyway scared for my health and so she asked me to come to Goa. And then there was the lockdown and everything is shut here. All my medicines are finishing. The courier services are not working so I can't have them delivered from elsewhere. So what option so I have now? I'm not taking any medicines, which is not good for my health."

While Nafisa and her family are safe in Goa, her niece Diya Naidu, who is a dancer, has tested positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru.

Revealing details about the same, the actress told the daily, "She came back from Switzerland and got herself checked and it was positive. She was in the hospital and has now recovered completely. The recovery rate is very good but people have to get the treatment, and for that they need to be tested. It's very important and that's how we can beat this."

Cancer Free Nafisa Ali Wants To Work With Salman Khan Because Of This Reason!

'Life In A Metro' Actress Nafisa Ali Diagnosed With Stage 3 Cancer, Sonia Gandhi Pays A Visit!