Nagma Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut; Asks Why NCB Hasn't Summoned Her For Taking Drugs In The Past

Nagma Takes A Jibe At Kangana Ranaut

The actress took to her Twitter page and wrote, "Why has the NCB not summoned Kangana Ranaut who has admitted to have taken drugs . If they could summon other actresses on basis of what's app chat ?? Hypocrite and is this the duty of NCB to leak out information to Press and malign the image of only female top actresses 56 inch."

For The Unversed, Kangana Had Admitted That She Was A Drug Addict

Earlier, in March this year, the Queen actress had posted a video during Navratri in which she was seen saying, "Jaise hi main ghar se bhaagi, dedh-do saal me main ek film star thi, ek drug addict thi. Meri zindagi mein itne saare kaand chal rahe the ki mein aise logo ke haathon mein lag chuki thi, jahaan itna sab danger ho chuka tha meri life mein (Soon after I ran away from my house, in around one and a half to two years I became a film star and a drug addict. So much was happening in my life, I fell into the hands of such people, where all these dangerous things happened in my life)."

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut Reacted To The News Of NCB Summons To Deepika And Others

"Finally for the first time Bullywood mafia wishing that Sushant wasn't killed and Kangana wasn't pushed against the wall, for the first time they are regretting their cruelty, sadism and silence. For the first time they are wishing they could turn back time and bring us back🙂," the actress wrote on her Twitter page.