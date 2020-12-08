Nail Polish Trailer: It Is All Twists And Turns In This Courtroom Drama Starring Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal is all set to feature in an intense courtroom drama, Nail Polish, the trailer of which dropped on Tuesday (December 8). The film is a ZEE5 offering and it revolves around the murder of migrant children, with Arjun defending the prime accused, Veer, played by Manav Kaul.

Arjun plays a high profile lawyer in the drama which is full of mystery and twists. He tries everything at his disposal to defend a client who is accused of a horrific crime. Elements of political conspiracy and multiple personalities thrown in the mix make it all the more intriguing.

Nail Polish is directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna, and it also stars Rajit Kapur, Madhoo and Anand Tiwari. The film is scheduled to premiere on January 1, 2021, on ZEE5.

Watch the trailer here:

In a press statement about the movie, Arjun had earlier said, "With a wonderful cast combined with a very addictive energy and clarity of the director Bugs Bhargava Krishna, this is a project that is extremely promising and allows everyone to push one's limits to a level, that hopefully shall transform itself into something very special."

Manav had said, "The energy on the set is quite intense and it has been a challenging role for me so far. The poster will confuse the viewers, especially when it comes to the polish on one nail. The uncertainty of the human mind will take centre stage in the narrative. I doubt people have got a chance to see something like Nail Polish in the OTT space."

