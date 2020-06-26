    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Nandita Das Did Not See MNC's Decision Regarding Fairness Products, Coming; Welcomes It

      By
      |

      Many celebrities are welcoming the decision by a major brand to stop using the words 'fairness', 'lightening' and 'whitening' from their line of products. Actor and filmmaker Nandita Das, who has been the face of the 'Dark Is Beautiful' campaign, says she did not see this coming, and is pleasantly surprised. She feels this is a symbolic gesture which will lead to a wider debate on the discrimination based on skin colour.

      Nandita Welcomes HULs Decision Regarding Fairness Products

      Mumbai Mirror quoted Nandita as saying. "In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, a number of social wrongs have found a surprisingly sympathetic audience. The announcement today by Hindustan Unilever that they will remove the words 'fairness', 'whitening and 'lightening' from their line of products, is something I don't think anyone saw coming. Even though it is more symbolic (after all they have not discontinued the product, just changed the messaging), it is still a big step forward. Many brands spend hundreds of crores of rupees to spread the absurd message of fair being lovely in a largely dark country. So, when a market leader steps in, at the very least, it will certainly lead to an even wider debate."

      Hindustan Unilever, on Thursday, announced that it will make its portfolio more inclusive, and will drop the word 'fair' from its 'Fair & Lovely' product.

      Nandita added, "The world is ridden with so many forms of discrimination - n the basis of religion, caste, gender, sexuality, language and, of course, skin colour. A given identity, that one is born with, has become the most defining factor. But increasingly, it is being challenged, and thankfully, cannot be ignored."

      Others like Suhana Khan, Bipasha Basu, Richa Chadha and Abhay Deol took to their social media handles to welcome this decision by the brand.

      ALSO READ: Richa Chadha Flaunts 'Not Fair But Lovely' T-shirt: It's 2020 And A Lot Of BS Is Getting Dismantled

      Read more about: nandita das
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X