Nandita Das On Domestic Violence During Lockdown: Many Are Locked Down With Their Perpetrators

Increase in domestic violence cases during the Coronavirus lockdown has become a major issue. Many celebrities are recognizing how victims have nowhere to escape right now, and are campaigning strongly against the issue. Actor and filmmaker Nandita Das recently brought light to the issue by saying how many of us do not realize the untold sufferings victims of domestic violence may be going through.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Nandita said, "We didn't realize that 'Stay home, stay safe' would be a luxury. But the irony of it should not be lost on us as many women battle the situation in their homes. Many are locked down with their perpetrator, with no escape."

She also said that one must seek help in case they are being subjected to violence, and that we should also look out for telltale signs of others suffering from domestic violence. "There are many credible organizations working with victims of domestic violence during these times, offering resources, support and counselling services," she said.

"We should contribute and donate as much as we can to them. We also need to look around us - our house help, friends, family - and look for the signs, be good listeners and give the victims the confidence that they will be heard," she added.

Nandita was last seen acting in the film Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai?, directed by Soumitra Ranade. Her last project as a director was the 2018 film Manto, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Dugal.

