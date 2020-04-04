PM Narendra Modi’s Initiative To Light Up Lamps Kick-starts Meme Fest!

Yesterday (April 3, 2020) morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens of India to light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches on April 5 at 9 pm for nine minutes. The initiative will display the solidarity of people as India is fighting the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic together. While many people welcomed the initiative of PM Modi, some mocked the latter. Amid all the praises and criticism, a few twitteratis came up with hilarious Bollywood memes that will surely make us smile, even though we are sick worried owing to our battle against the pandemic. Have a look...

Modi ji realized, everyone won't make it till October, to celebrate diwali. So let's celebrate diwali on 5th of April #ModiVideoMessage pic.twitter.com/mK7CsXzmmQ — Sandhia (@Sandhia21) April 3, 2020

Me Reaching Home After Buying Mombatti For 5 April#ModiVideoMessage pic.twitter.com/BAQ2THb4g1 — RAJPUT👑 (@singh_aaro) April 3, 2020

On a related note, many celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Hema Malini, Bhumi Pednekar and Manushi Chillar lent their support to PM Modi and urged their fans to do the same.

