    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      PM Narendra Modi’s Initiative To Light Up Lamps Kick-starts Meme Fest!

      By
      |

      Yesterday (April 3, 2020) morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens of India to light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches on April 5 at 9 pm for nine minutes. The initiative will display the solidarity of people as India is fighting the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic together. While many people welcomed the initiative of PM Modi, some mocked the latter. Amid all the praises and criticism, a few twitteratis came up with hilarious Bollywood memes that will surely make us smile, even though we are sick worried owing to our battle against the pandemic. Have a look...

      narendra-modi-initiative-to-light-up-lamps-kick-starts-memes-fest

      On a related note, many celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Hema Malini, Bhumi Pednekar and Manushi Chillar lent their support to PM Modi and urged their fans to do the same.

      Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone, Together Pledge To Contribute To PM-CARES: 'Every Bit Counts'

      Read more about: narendra modi memes coronavirus
      Story first published: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 15:55 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 4, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X