Nargis Fakhri's Reaction To Being Bored At Home During Quarantine Is Hilarious

People all over the world have been under lockdown for a few days as a result of Coronavirus outbreak and many have been sharing their ways of passing time. While many have dedicated the time for self-care, Nargis Fakhri has succumbed to boredom and her recent post is proof.

The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of how she is choosing to spend her time while at home. In the video, she can be seen doing all her household chores out of boredom, while singing the song, 'Bored in a house'. Fans found her expressions simply hilarious, leaving them in splits.

Along with the funny video, Nargis posted a caption that read, "Are you bored #bored #housearrest #home #corona #virus #staysafe #havefun #tiktok #followme'"

The comments section was filled with laughing emojis, while one wrote "Sooooo cuuute💜💜" another comment read, "This is so hilarious 🤣🤣" however one fan told everyone he is not bored, this is exactly what he wanted, "Nope I'm not bored at all !! Pizza Netflix sitting on couch day along this is exactly what I wanted! 😅"

Nargis was last seen in Amavas co-starring Sachiin Joshi and Mona Singh has been away from the screen but still enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She keeps her fans up to date with her everyday life in Los Angeles, California.

