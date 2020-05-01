    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Naseeruddin Shah Dismisses Hospitalisation Rumours: I'm Fine, Observing Lockdown At Home

      By Pti
      |

      Rubbishing reports of hospitalisation, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah on Thursday said he was "fine" and at home observing the nationwide lockdown. Shah, 69, in a Facebook post, thanked people for their concern and reassured them about his health.

      "I thank all those enquiring after my health and reassure them I am fine," he said.

      "I'm at home and observing the lockdown. Please don't believe any rumours," he added.

      A Wednesday actor's younger son Vivaan Shah also dismissed rumours about his father's health. "He's alright. These are just rumours," Vivaan told PTI.

      Reports about Shah's health started surfacing on social media as the industry was coming to terms with the deaths of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.

      Rishi Kapoor, aged 67, died on Thursday in a hospital here after a two-year-long battle with leukemia, while Irrfan, 54, passed away on Wednesday due to neuroendocrine tumour, a rare form of cancer.

      Story first published: Friday, May 1, 2020, 11:43 [IST]
      X