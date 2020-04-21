Naseeruddin Shah: If I’m Unable To Perform, I Probably Will Commit Suicide

As shocking as it sounds, but, the veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah thinks that he won't be able to survive, if one day he finds out that he can't act anymore. In a recent tête-à-tête with a media agency, Naseeruddin Shah said that he would probably commit suicide if he fails to perform.

Shah told IANS, "I think it is the suspicion that I still have function left to fulfil, I am not done yet as an actor. I still have something to give (to the audience) and I am lucky that people still want to watch me. I am lucky, and also the fact that I love my work, I love acting."

He continued, "There is something about performing. I can't explain the excitement, and I haven't got over it. I think I am obsessed with acting. I think when I wake up tomorrow morning if I am unable to perform, I probably will commit suicide. What is there in life without it?"

Shah is one of those few actors, who have not only worked in commercial films, but also the art ones. He has many iconic films in his kitty including, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, A Wednesday, Masoom, The Dirty Picture, Sarfarosh, etc.

In the same interview, Shah also said that he loves to support debutant filmmakers. "When I interact with newcomers I have the example of people like Habib Tanvir, Girish Karnad, Om Puri, Shyam Benegal, Satyadev Dubey. When I was a youngster, they were idols for me."

Naseeruddin Shah Calls Anupam Kher A Sycophant And A Clown, Lauds Deepika Padukone For JNU Visit

"When one struggles, encouragement is needed, and these people always guided us. Perhaps it is because of them, even in our darkest days, we stayed hopeful and continued our struggle to become the actors we are. So when I work with new actors and film directors, I try and encourage the story that is worth telling," added the Ishqiya actor.