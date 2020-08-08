Naseeruddin Shah Starrer Mee Raqsam Trailer Brings To Fore The Father-Daughter Emotional Bond

The trailer for Naseeruddin Shah starrer upcoming film, Mee Raqsam has dropped online. The film, directed by Baba Azmi and produced by Shabana Azmi, is a homage to their father and poet Kaifi Azmi.

The story is about a father’s unconditional support for his daughter as fight religious fundamentalism and patriarchy in the latter's pursuit of classical dance.

The trailer shows Danish Hussain playing the father who wants his daughter to learn Bharatnatyam but faces opposition from his community. Naseeruddin Shah plays an intimidating community leader who warns the father about breaking of rules that should be abided by. But the father is seen supporting his daughter nonetheless as neighbours and society mock him for disrespecting his religion. He sticks to his beliefs that his religion cannot be hurt by his child wanting to dance.

Talking about the film, Shabana Azmi said in a statement, “It is the first film I am presenting and is a homage to our father Kaifi Azmi who was one of the torch bearers of India’s composite culture which the film celebrates. It is an inspiring tale about a father standing resolutely behind his young daughter’s desire to dance. In these dark times, Mee Raqsam offers hope and elevates the soul.”

Mee Raqsam has Naseeruddin Shah, Aditi Subedi, Danish Husain, and Shraddha Kaul in leading roles The ZEE5 original film is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on 21st August 2020.

