    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Nasseruddin Shah Calls Anupam Kher A Sycophant And A Clown, Lauds Deepika Padukone For JNU Visit

      By
      |

      Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah was full of praise for Deepika Padukone's courage for visiting the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus after the violence on January 5th. He was also critical of Anupam Kher for never questioning the ruling party, calling him a clown who doesn't need to be taken seriously.

      Nasseruddin Shah Calls Anupam A Sycophant, Praises Deepika

      In an interview with The Wire, Naseeruddin was asked if speaking out against the government could cause harm to the actor and the film that they are associated with. Naseeruddin expressed that actors only think of themselves, otherwise there would be parity.

      Praising Deepika for visiting the JNU campus after students and faculty were assaulted by a masked mob, Naseeruddin said, "You have to laud the courage of a girl like Deepika who is in the top firmament and yet takes a step like this. Even if she has a lot to lose," adding, "Let us see how she takes it. She'll lose a few endorsement, sure. Will that impoverish her? Will that lessen her popularity? Will that make her less beautiful than she is? They're gonna come around sooner or later. The only god that film industry worships is money."

      Being critical of his A Wednesday co-star Anupam Kher who never questions the government, Nasseruddin said, "Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don't think he needs to be taken seriously. He's a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NFD and FTII can attest to his sycophantic nature. It's in his blood, he can't help it."

      In the recent few weeks, Bollywood has been divided over key political issues, the Citizenship Amendment Act and the violence that erupted in universities like Jamia Millia Millia and Jawaharlal Nehru University. Some, like Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu, and Deepika Padukone have been compelled to take a stand against what they think is an unacceptable crackdown by the central government. Others like Anupam Kher, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, and Kangana Ranaut have simply been critical of those protesting.

      ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Finds Support In Raghuram Rajan: She Inspires Us To Take Stock Of What Is At Stake

      ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Swara Bhaskar Educates Anupam Kher On What Democracy Is All About

      Story first published: Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 16:57 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 22, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue