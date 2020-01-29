National Students' Union Of India Wants Salman Khan Banned From Goa After Phone Snatching Incident

Salman Khan recently hit headlines after a video of him snatching a mobile phone from the hands of a fan who tried to click a selfie with him without his permission at Goa airport, went viral on social media. The man was later identified as a Goa airport staffer.

A Republic report quoted a senior official of the airport as saying, "No formal complaint is lodged but when the video went viral, we inquired about the incident and confirmed it."

Meanwhile, the students' wing of Congress, National Students' Union of India (NSUI), has urged Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to ban the superstar from entering Goa if he fails to apologize publicly.

Further, Goa BJP General Secretary and former MP Narendra Sawaikar also slammed Khan for his "deplorable" behaviour and demanded an unconditional apology.

In a letter to Sawant, Goa NSUI President Ahraz Mulla wrote, "I request your kind authority to look into this matter with utter seriousness and demand an apology from the actor on public platform since it was a disgrace to the fan publicly, failing which such violent actors with a bad track record should not be allowed to visit Goa in the future."

Goa BJP General Secretary Narendra Sawaikar tweeted, "Being a celebrity, people and your fans will take selfies in public places. Your attitude and behaviour is most deplorable. You have to tender an unconditional public apology @BeingSalmanKhan."

As per a report in Republic, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued an advisory to Dabolim airport authorities to ask its staff to maintain "decorum". Goa Airport Director Gagan Malik confirmed this to PTI and said, "The staff should concentrate on their work. They should do their duty and not indulge in clicking selfies with the passengers at the terminal."

Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for Prabhu Deva's film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in Goa.

