Navratri 2020: Pics Of Rani Mukerji, Katrina Kaif & Others Celebrating The Festival Before COVID-19

Katrina Kaif At A Pandal In 2018

Back in 2018, Katrina Kaif was spotted in a simple pink sari celebrating 'Maha Navami' of Durga Puja festival at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Pandal in Mumbai. Some other actors spotted were Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan-Nanda and Amitabh Bachchan.

Mouni Roy At A Durga Pooja With Ayan Mukerji

Meanwhile, the Bengali beauty Mouni Roy was seen wearing a white sari with black strips during her visit. She also part took in dancing at the pandals and was seen with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. Chitrangda Singh, Koel Mallick Shatrughan Sinha and Bappi Lahiri were also spotted at the pandal in 2018.

Kajol With Family At A Durga Pooja In 2017

Kajol is annually spotted attending Durga puja with her mother Tanuja and sister Tanishaa Mukherji. The actress always sets fashion goals when visiting the pandals. Her usually colour choices include yellow, red, white saris. Back in 2017, she was spotted wearing a white dress with silver print.

Rani Mukerji At A Durga Pooja In 2019

Rani Mukerji in 2019 was seen visiting a Durga Puja pandal for the Saptami puja in Mumbai. The Mardaani actress opted for a gorgeous off white silk saree with gold border.

Jaya Bachchan With Family At Durga Pooja

Navratri is a family affair for Jaya Bachchan, who was born in a Bengali family. Every year the actress along with Shweta Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan is seen visiting Durga pooja pandals.

Last year, Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya were also seen taking part in Durga pooja festivities.

Jaya's Bengali roots are also evident in the fact that she has acted in several Bengali films, including Satyajit Ray's Mahanagar and Dhanyee Meye.