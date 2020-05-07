Navya Naveli Gets DIY Graduation Ceremony; Amitabh And Abhishek Bachchan Congratulate Her

    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, graduated from New York's Fordham University on May 6, 2020. However, her graduation ceremony didn't happen owing to the Novel Coronavirus lockdown. So, her family hosted a special DIY graduation ceremony for her at Amitabh Bachchan's residence Jalsa in Mumbai.

      Wearing a robe hand-stitched from scratch, and a scholar's cap made out of black chart paper, Navya made sure that she didn't miss out all the fun. Her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan and uncle Abhishek Bachchan, penned a special note for her on social media, to congratulate her for her achievement.

      An elated Shweta Bachchan Nanda posted, "Class of 2020 - Navya finished college today and since she and everyone else graduating this year won't get a ceremony we decided to DIY one. With a chart paper cap and a gown hand stitched from scraps of black tenting. I threw on a Fordham ( her college ) sweatshirt over my PJ's!! Congratulations baby I love you and am proud of you! Go forth and conquer x ( I'm not crying you're crying)."

      Navya's grandfather and superstar Amitabh Bachchan too, tweeted about her special day and wrote, "Grand daughter NAVYA .. Graduation Day .. graduated from College in New York .. Corona cancelled travel & ceremony ..But she wanted to wear gown & cap, staff stitched impromptu gown & cap took pictures at home to celebrate occasion .. such a positive happy attitude."

      The actor penned an adorable congratulatory message for his niece that read, "Congratulations my Navya on your graduation! Although due to the lockdown you were not able to celebrate it at your university with your classmates and the home garden had to suffice....Seems like yesterday that we were moving you into your dorm room as a freshman... Wait, strike that. Not "we", "I"!! (You always managed to make Mamu do the heavy lifting 😉). God bless you! Can't wait to see what you have in store for the world. ❤️."

      Shweta's friends and followers congratulated Navya for the happy news. A netizen wrote, "So sweet!!! U girls really know how to have fun!! CONGRATULATIONS TO NAVYA n u too mommy." Another comment read, "Congratulations! SBN & to my lovely child @navyananda Love the DIY gown & Cap . Sending you good wishes and love."

