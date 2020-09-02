Navya Naveli Nanda Opens Up About Her Struggle With Anxiety; Reveals How Therapy Helped Her

Navya Naveli Nanda Reveals Why She Wasn't Earlier Comfortable Talking About Going To Therapy

She revealed, "It was something new for me as well. I wanted to kind of experience it myself before talking about it. Obviously, my family knows that I am in therapy but I don't think any of my friends do. I don't know if would still go and tell them."

Navya Naveli Nanda On How Therapy Helped Her In Dealing With Anxiety

She continued in her video, "I went fairly recently, like you said that you realise when you hit rock bottom. I feel like I hit rock bottom multiple times and I just couldn't figure out why. I was like okay, obviously something has to change, I need to talk about it. I think it helped coming to that conclusion. Now once a week I am in that routine and I don't think I am even close to hitting rock bottom because I have everything in control, I am talking to someone. Now I can identify what are the things that even get me to hit rock bottom. People realise too late sometimes that they need to get help."

Navya Naveli Nanda Says She Surrounded Herself With People Who Motivated Her And Made Her Feel Good

"There have been times in my life when I haven't been surrounded by positive people and I have seen how negatively it has impacted the way that I think. Not just about myself but about the world. I have learnt from then on that I am only going to surround myself with people who make me feel good and happy," she said in the video. Navya further revealed that reality shows help her de-stress and that she enjoyed watching Indian Matchmaking.