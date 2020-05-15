Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Anurag Kashyap Starrer Ghoomketu Teaser Out Now

The makers of Ghoomketu, finally release the first teaser of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap-starrer comedy-drama. Set to premiere on May 22 on Zee5, the film is written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra and produced by Phantom Films and Sony Pictures Networks.

Zee5 shared the teaser with fans on Friday, and tweeted, "Bollywood mein aisa writer aur aisi kahaani, naa kabhi the, naa kabhi aayenge! #Ghoomketu, pahuch raha hai 22nd May ko, sirf #ZEE5 par".

Nawazuddin, in the film, will be seen as an aspiring writer who enters Mumbai, the city of dreams. New to the city and its charms, Ghoomketu enjoys every aspect of it, driving inspiration to come up with the next big story for a Bollywood film.

On the other hand, Anurag Kashyap plays a laid back, corrupt cop who has been assigned with the task to find Ghoomketu. He does not take the case seriously, until, one day, Ghoomketu himself shows up at the police station to lodge a complaint about his script idea being stolen. Nawazuddin's character has one month to finish the script, while the cop has to hand him over as a missing person found, and shut his only open case before going on a vacation.

The teaser also shows that the film has several cameos including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha. The film also stars, Ila Arun, Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire, and Ragini Khanna with a few more cameos from Chitrangada Singh, Lauren Gottlieb and filmmaker Nikhil Advani.

Ghoomketu premieres on May 22, exclusively on ZEE5.

