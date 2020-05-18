Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Family Reach Budhana For Eid; Placed Under 14-Day Home Quarantine

If reports are to be believed, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members have been placed under home quarantine for 14 days, after they reached their village Budhana, Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, from Mumbai amid the nationwide lockdown.

Nepal Singh, Superintendent of Police (Rural), told PTI that the Kick actor, along with his family members, reached his hometown on Saturday, May 16, after getting necessary permission for travel from the authorities in Maharashtra. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mother, brother and sister-in-law travelled with him in his private vehicle.

The actor told reporters that he underwent medical screenings at 25 points during his journey. Nawazuddin and his family members were tested for the Novel Coronavirus, but their reports came negative.

Meanwhile, Kushalpal Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Budhana police circle, told IANS that the health officials visited Nawazuddin's home and ordered a 14-day quarantine for them.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui revealed that the actor came to his ancestral place to celebrate Eid with his family.

An Indian Express report quoted a source as saying, "Nawaz sir's mom was keeping unwell due to her age. Hence the actor and his brother left for Muzaffarpur from Mumbai on May 12. They took all the necessary precautions and permissions. On reaching their home town, they quarantined themselves at their home. They were tested for coronavirus, and their reports have come negative. They will be with their mother until Eid."

Speaking about work, Nawazuddin will next be seen in Ghoomketu. The film also stars Anurag Kashyap, Ila Arun, Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire and Ragini Khanna in pivotal roles. Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in a cameo in Ghoomketu. Produced by Phantom Films and Sony Pictures Networks (SPN), the film is slated to release on Zee5 on May 22.

